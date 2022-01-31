Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Rises By 72.2%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BPT opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.98%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

