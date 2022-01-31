Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Drops By 32.3%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CHGG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,459. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

