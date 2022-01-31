Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Drops By 27.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
