Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Drops By 33.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.70. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

