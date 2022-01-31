Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Decreases By 27.4%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DFCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,489. Dalrada has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 7.56.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. Dalrada had a negative net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.