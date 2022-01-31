Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Decreases By 31.7%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DOGZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,258. Dogness has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

