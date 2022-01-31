Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declines By 30.3%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBTC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

