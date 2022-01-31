Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Decreases By 27.5%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FATP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,660. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.79.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.