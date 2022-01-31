Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Decreases By 27.3%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,437. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

