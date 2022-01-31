Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Decreases By 33.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 59,651 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

