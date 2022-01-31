Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Rises By 57.7%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE GAM traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,564. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

