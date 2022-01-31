Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 57.0%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Helium stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,144. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38.

