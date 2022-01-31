Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Drops By 31.8%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €58.00 ($65.17) to €57.00 ($64.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

