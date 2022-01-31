Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Decreases By 33.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
