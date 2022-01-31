Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Decreases By 33.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

IFNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

