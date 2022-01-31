Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Decreases By 32.1%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 659,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.64. 283,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

