Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declines By 28.9%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 233,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 212,951 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. 8,517,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,915. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

