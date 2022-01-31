Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Declines By 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBRMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 39,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,399. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

