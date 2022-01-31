Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Declines By 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBRMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 39,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,399. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Labrador Iron Mines
