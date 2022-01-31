Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Declines By 31.6%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,891,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 7,150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.16. 112,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,204. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

