Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 56.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 182,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,448,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

