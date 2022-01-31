Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 56.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MFA Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 182,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,448,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
