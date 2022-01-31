Short Interest in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expands By 53.7%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.47. 356,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

