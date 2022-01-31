Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Drops By 31.5%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $27.00. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $33.00.

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

