Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declines By 30.9%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $44.00.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

