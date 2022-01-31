Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Declines By 31.7%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 53,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,689. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.