Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Increases By 53.5%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,869. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.