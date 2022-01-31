Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 30.7%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

