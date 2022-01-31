Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declines By 31.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PFL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 131,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,849. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

