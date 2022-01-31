Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Decreases By 32.3%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 103,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

