Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Decreases By 27.2%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 803,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,154. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

