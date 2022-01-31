Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Grows By 58.5%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,684. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

