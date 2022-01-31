Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 54.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PEMIF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 25,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.11.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
