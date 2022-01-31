Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 54.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PEMIF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 25,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

