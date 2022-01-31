Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Increases By 56.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,271. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

