Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Drops By 28.9%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 721,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.34 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

