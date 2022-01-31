Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Grows By 72.9%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.97 on Monday. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

