Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Increases By 67.9%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 210,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.89 on Monday. SurgePays has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 58,882 shares of company stock worth $111,787 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SurgePays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

