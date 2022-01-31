Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Drops By 31.1%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 300,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,488.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period.

NYSE NTG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

