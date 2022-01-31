Short Interest in United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Drops By 27.4%

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UAPC traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 35,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
United American Petroleum Company Profile
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for United American Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.