Short Interest in United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Drops By 27.4%

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UAPC traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 35,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

United American Petroleum Company Profile

United American Petroleum Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm acquires leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and expansion of properties subject to leases.

