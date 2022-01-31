Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Decreases By 26.9%

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $13.42 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

