Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 31.5%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.63.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
