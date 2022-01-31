Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 31.5%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 30.5% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 239.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.