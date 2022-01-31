Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.75

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.