Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Holdings Raised by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Sientra worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sientra by 323.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 133,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sientra by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

