Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Buys $21,600,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,615. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $406.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.