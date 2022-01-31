Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal Acquires 800,000 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $26.99. 989,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,979,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

