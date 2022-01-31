Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of SWIR stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.