Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

