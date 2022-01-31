Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

