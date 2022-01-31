Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

