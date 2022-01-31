Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSD opened at $111.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,437. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.