Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.