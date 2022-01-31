SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 450.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.85% of SiTime worth $72,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $209.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.20. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.17, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

