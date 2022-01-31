Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 13.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 315,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,894,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $35,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

