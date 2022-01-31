SLM Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.00 on Monday. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

